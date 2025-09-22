Strategic Planning Group LLC Buys 287 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its holdings in Mastercard by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.89.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,717 shares of company stock worth $22,684,831. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4%

MA stock opened at $583.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $527.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $577.23 and a 200-day moving average of $559.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

