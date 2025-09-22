insurance Price Tops $115.67 on Top Exchanges (INSURANCE)

insurance (INSURANCE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, insurance has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. insurance has a total market cap of $2.16 billion and approximately $20.00 thousand worth of insurance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One insurance token can currently be bought for about $115.67 or 0.00102407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get insurance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,628.18 or 0.99716471 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112,197.47 or 0.99369569 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.62 or 0.00336098 BTC.

insurance Token Profile

insurance’s launch date was September 29th, 2024. insurance’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. insurance’s official message board is insurance.game/blog. The official website for insurance is insurance.game. insurance’s official Twitter account is @insurance0game.

Buying and Selling insurance

According to CryptoCompare, “insurance (INSURANCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. insurance has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of insurance is 111.83352591 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Insurance.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as insurance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade insurance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy insurance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for insurance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.