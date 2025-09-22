ABLE Financial Group LLC Buys 185 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after acquiring an additional 83,702,101 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $1,362,232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 21,191.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,847 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $156.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

