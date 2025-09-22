Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 250051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SAND

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $51.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 17.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.