iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.61 and last traded at $71.61, with a volume of 1737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.16.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.48.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

