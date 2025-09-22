iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.61 and last traded at $71.61, with a volume of 1737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.16.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.48.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Big Short Interest Names with Bullish Setups
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Why Datavault May be the Penny AI Stock Investors Have Waited For
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- These 3 Stocks Boosting Buybacks Have Rallying Potential
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.