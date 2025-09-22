Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $62.64, with a volume of 89121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Sector Rotation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Trust Co increased its holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

