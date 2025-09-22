Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 3682731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ondas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Ondas Stock Up 5.6%

The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 130.48% and a negative net margin of 300.11%. Research analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ondas by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

