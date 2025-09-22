Seed Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Seed Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 249 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of FDX stock opened at $232.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.29. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $249.00 to $247.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the sale, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

