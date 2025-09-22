QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,201 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,417 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $166.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,213.68. The trade was a 40.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $1,992,121. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

