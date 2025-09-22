Seed Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Seed Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,417 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $166.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.33.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,121. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

