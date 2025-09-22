International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.6% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

Shares of IBM opened at $267.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The stock has a market cap of $248.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.31.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

