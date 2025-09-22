Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $185.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $186.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.