Vertical Research Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $275.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. Vertical Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FDX. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.54.

NYSE:FDX traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.74. The company had a trading volume of 76,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,132. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.29. FedEx has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $308.53. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

