United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in United Parcel Service stock on August 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) on 9/2/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) on 9/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Avient (NYSE:AVNT) on 9/2/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) on 8/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) on 8/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) on 8/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG) on 8/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 8/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) on 8/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) on 8/26/2025.

NYSE UPS opened at $84.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Galvan Research lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 61.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

