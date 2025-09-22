Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 67 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $472.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $447.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.07. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

