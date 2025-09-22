Lewis Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,939 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $57.16 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.16.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.442 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

