Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 465.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,571 shares of company stock worth $33,810,741. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 4.2%

UBER stock opened at $98.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $205.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.