Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 3,275 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,636 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Target were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 407.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,666,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825,586 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $595,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 35.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Target by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,194,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Target by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,028,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $420,413,000 after purchasing an additional 229,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Target from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.69.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $88.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $161.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.