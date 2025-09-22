Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 3,277 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 475,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,672,000 after purchasing an additional 82,568 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 112,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,187,000.

BATS USMV opened at $93.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.66. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

