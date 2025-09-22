iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Sold by Lewis Asset Management LLC

Lewis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $99.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

