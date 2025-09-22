Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731,993 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,510,000 after purchasing an additional 491,439 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,082,000. Crcm LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at $133,168,000.

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $65.37 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.67.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

