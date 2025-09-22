7,128 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Acquired by IronOak Wealth LLC.

IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $132.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The firm has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

