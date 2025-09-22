Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA is Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lowered its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

