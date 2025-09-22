Founders Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,531 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.9% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $946,978,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,017,000 after buying an additional 4,564,723 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $460,110,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 106.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,034,000 after buying an additional 1,809,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after buying an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $141.76 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $177.50. The stock has a market cap of $194.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.39 and its 200-day moving average is $139.97.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.60.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- GameStop Partying Like It’s 2021: What’s Behind Its 2025 Rebound?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks Set to Surge as Rates Drop
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Hims & Hers Stock Pushes to Highs on Healthcare Rate Cut Frenzy
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.