Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Stake Lifted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 0.8% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $26,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,180,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 34,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMI opened at $27.46 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $166,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 225,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,436. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,008 shares of company stock worth $3,553,982 in the last ninety days. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

