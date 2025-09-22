Financial Harvest LLC Takes Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Aurdan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,892.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,134.57. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7%

PG stock opened at $156.15 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $365.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.19.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.