U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,577 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,230,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,129 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,068,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,591,758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $1,330,717,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,000,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,273,000 after buying an additional 247,579 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

TJX stock opened at $139.61 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $111.22 and a one year high of $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.91 and its 200 day moving average is $127.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

