Harrington Investments INC Has $4.01 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 2.1% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2%

TJX stock opened at $139.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $155.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day moving average of $127.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

