1,383 Shares in RTX Corporation $RTX Bought by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in RTX by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,288,000. LBP AM SA boosted its stake in RTX by 17.7% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $158.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $161.26. The company has a market capitalization of $211.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.71.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.