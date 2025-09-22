Caitlin John LLC Buys Shares of 25,042 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. Interactive Brokers Group comprises 1.3% of Caitlin John LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $65.03 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03. The company has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $13,098,864.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 461,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,146,635. This represents a 29.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $7,564,412.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 158,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,092.42. This represents a 42.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,075,018 shares of company stock worth $68,746,758 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.