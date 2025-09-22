Financial Advisory Partners LLC Sells 315 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 1.3% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,298 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,004,000 after acquiring an additional 878,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,398,000 after acquiring an additional 304,751 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,784,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,334 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 36,831.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CB opened at $274.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.95. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price target (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

