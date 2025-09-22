Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. GTS Securities LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 44,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 208,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $24.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $136.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

