Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,170 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $309.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.70. The company has a market cap of $878.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,247 shares of company stock worth $22,090,505. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.44.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

