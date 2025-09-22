Pacifica Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 633.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $5,117,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $274.00 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.95. The firm has a market cap of $109.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.06.

Get Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.