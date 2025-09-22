Annex Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,770,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,078,000 after purchasing an additional 270,058 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.15 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.02.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

