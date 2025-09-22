3,580 Shares in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Acquired by Westfuller Advisors LLC

Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $175.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $181.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.