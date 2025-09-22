CX Institutional Acquires 268 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Southern were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 58,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 50.8% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Southern by 5.6% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 30,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Southern by 71.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,200,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,253,000 after purchasing an additional 499,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Southern by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 258,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock opened at $91.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $101.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.22. Southern Company has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $96.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.92.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

