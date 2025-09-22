Foster Group Inc. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 982,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after buying an additional 33,867 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 135,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,301 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 539,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $28.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

