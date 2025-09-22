Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lowered its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.8% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 8.9% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 48.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.3%

Stryker stock opened at $376.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $387.52 and its 200-day moving average is $379.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

