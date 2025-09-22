LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Lowers Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises approximately 2.0% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,565,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $130.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.33 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 94.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $149.20.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

