CRA Financial Services LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $480.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $480.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $458.74 and its 200-day moving average is $417.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

