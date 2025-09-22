Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,379 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $73.12 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $74.21. The company has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

