Proathlete Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,969 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 13.7% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $43,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,579,274,000 after buying an additional 17,848,756 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,568,000 after buying an additional 3,506,468 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,289,000 after buying an additional 973,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,629,000 after buying an additional 493,323 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $468.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $469.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

