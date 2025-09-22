Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $599.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $572.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.01. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $600.05.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

