Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Increased to Hold at Erste Group Bank

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Erste Group Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.23.

Intel stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 16,448,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,846,664. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.23. Intel has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $32.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The business's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

