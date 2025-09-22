James Mulay Sells 19,112 Shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Stock

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) Director James Mulay sold 19,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $745,559.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Mulay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 19th, James Mulay sold 3,574 shares of CG Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $139,350.26.

On Friday, September 5th, James Mulay sold 27,015 shares of CG Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $851,782.95.

Shares of CGON stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.70. 12,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $40.47.

CG Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 15,945.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CG Oncology from $68.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CG Oncology by 15.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CG Oncology by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CG Oncology by 6.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 258,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

