Strategic Planning Group LLC Buys 23,560 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,742,000 after buying an additional 2,393,383 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4,160.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,547,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,340,000 after buying an additional 1,511,293 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,070,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,257,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.3%

USB stock opened at $50.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

