Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $5.52 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 45,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 366,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 44,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $187.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.88 and a 200-day moving average of $177.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $198.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

