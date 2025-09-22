Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Stock Position Lifted by Strategic Planning Group LLC

Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,160 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.4% of Strategic Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. This represents a 20.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total value of $3,899,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,419.04. This trade represents a 40.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $951.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $957.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $971.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $867.16 and a one year high of $1,078.23. The company has a market capitalization of $421.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.67.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

