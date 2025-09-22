Golden State Equity Partners Sells 1,285 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,546,000. GTS Securities LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $466.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.54. The stock has a market cap of $218.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $472.12.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.20.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

